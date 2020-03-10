ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of ORBCOMM worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 15,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

