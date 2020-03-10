Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.03 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.29 or 0.06411170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003701 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

