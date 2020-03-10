Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.47

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00005894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $71.90 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00482669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.06391570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,496,439 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

