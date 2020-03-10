Orinda Asset Management LLC Buys 104,484 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd accounts for about 4.9% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 230,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 65,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

