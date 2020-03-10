Orinda Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Orinda Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,244 shares during the period. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance makes up 1.7% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter worth $7,021,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 222,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth $3,175,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 133,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,778. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

