Orinda Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT comprises 2.7% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 18.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of RA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,471. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

