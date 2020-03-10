Orinda Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust comprises 4.2% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

PEB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 106,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

