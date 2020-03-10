Orinda Asset Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

PMT traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 125,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,072. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

