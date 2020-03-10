Orinda Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Ready Capital makes up about 2.0% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,896. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $751.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

