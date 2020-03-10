Orinda Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 490,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Colony Capital comprises 2.7% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Colony Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

CLNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 152,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

