Orinda Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 46,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

