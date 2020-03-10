Orinda Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Two Harbors Investment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 408,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,282. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

