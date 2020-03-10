Orinda Asset Management LLC Purchases 152,500 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH makes up about 7.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 93,742 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.78.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

