Orinda Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Exantas Capital accounts for approximately 3.1% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Exantas Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 30.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE XAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 11,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $348.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.71. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 58.82%.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

