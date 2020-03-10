Orinda Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Orinda Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW comprises about 1.3% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the third quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 225,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

