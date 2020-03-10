Orinda Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Orinda Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,980. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295 shares of company stock valued at $50,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.