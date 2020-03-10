Orinda Asset Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 3.0% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,662. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

