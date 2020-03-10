Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Insider Acquires $56,750.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) insider Michael Reers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

