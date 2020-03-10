Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$15,375.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$15,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,932,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,222,168.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares acquired 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$138,180.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

CVE OM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.38. 168,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,740. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

