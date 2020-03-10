Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 30,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,782,085.74.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Robert Wares bought 37,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,375.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,750.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares bought 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,180.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

Shares of CVE OM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

