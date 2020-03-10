Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.36. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

