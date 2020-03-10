Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 314,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $45,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

