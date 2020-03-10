Overstock.com (OSTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th.

Overstock.com stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,860. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $200.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

