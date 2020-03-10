Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

TSE PONY traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

