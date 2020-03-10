Palace Capital PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PCA traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.71). 11,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,761. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347.34 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Mickola Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £32,600 ($42,883.45).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.