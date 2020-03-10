Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 185,699 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,309,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $153.78 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

