Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,123 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Universal worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE UVV traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 4,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,847. Universal Corp has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.