Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,946 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Universal Electronics worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $561.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.