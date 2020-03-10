Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,896 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Marcus worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,644. The company has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

