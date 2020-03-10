Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,862 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.71. 2,921,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,055,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $130.26 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.