Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,558 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of National Research worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Research by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of National Research by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 125.15%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,901 shares of company stock worth $2,854,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

