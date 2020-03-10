Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,616 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 311,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

