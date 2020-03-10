Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Newmark Group worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 17,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Newmark Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

