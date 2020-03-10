Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,252 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,101. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

