Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 202,955 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,406,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 77,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,636. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

