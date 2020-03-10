Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,047 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of PriceSmart worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,241,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,363,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

