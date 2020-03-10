Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,718 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of ArcBest worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,288. ArcBest Corp has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.78.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.