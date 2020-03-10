Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,056 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.06. 8,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $130.19 and a 52-week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

