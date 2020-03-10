Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aaron’s worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,860,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

AAN traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,073. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

