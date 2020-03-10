Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 545,061 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,099,386. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

