Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 816,011 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 477,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,086,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.