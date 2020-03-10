Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 686,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,138. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

