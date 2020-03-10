Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of L Brands worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 259,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,058. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.