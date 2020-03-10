Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 742.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 707,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 573,689 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

