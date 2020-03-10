Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CVB Financial worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVBF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 58,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,367. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

