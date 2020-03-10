Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Perspecta worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

