Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $50,661,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHGE traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 20,121,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

