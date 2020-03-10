Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,222 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Vericel worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $557.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.59. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

