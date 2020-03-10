Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CorVel worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $270,894.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425 in the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

