Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Retrophin worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Retrophin by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 619,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 204,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,649 shares of company stock valued at $240,316. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

